Man confronts burglar at Richmond home

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police are investigating a home burglary near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

A man entered the home through a window at a home on North Morris Street around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The homeowner confronted him and he ran from the home.

VCU Police have increased patrols in the area.

