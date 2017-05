HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Recreation Center held a grand opening dedication for its new “Spray Grounds.”

“Spray Grounds” is a summer water hole for kids to stay cool and have fun.

It sprays water all around and even has an inflatable water slide.

The center is located on North Laburnum Avenue if you or your kids want to drop by and cool off.

