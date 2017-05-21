Hanover’s Stoudt keeps learning through indoor football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Derek Stoudt is a former Richmond Spiders football player and a successful high school coach with the Hanover Hawks. Most coaches take a break in the offseason, but Stoudt continues coaching.

Stoudt trades his light blue and green for neon green and black as the Richmond Roughriders’ offensive coordinator. The Roughriders are dominating Arena Pro Football, scoring in bunches even for a sport that is supposed to be high scoring. Before the Raiders ceased operations, Stoudt was their OC, as well, and before that, Stoudt was an indoor football player himself.

The Head Hawk says he enjoys keeping his skills sharp with while being able to be less involved than he would with a high school team and its players. He also says coaching the professionals in April and May makes him better at coaching the kids in the Fall.