Woman displaced in south Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was displaced Sunday night after a fire consumed the house where she lived in Richmond’s south side.

Richmond fire got the call about the blaze in the 5400 block of Larrymore Court just after 8 p.m. and arrived at the scene within four minutes.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the roof of the house. The woman who lived there was already out of the house, and as a result, she suffered no injuries.

As of 9:04 p.m., the fire was marked under control.

