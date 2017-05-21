Evans-Haynes Burn Center hosts celebration of survivors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Evans-Haynes Burn Center at VCU Medical Center held its annual celebration of burn survivors event.

The group also took some time to thank the firefighters and first responders who protect the communities we live in.

“We can’t thank them enough for what they do,” Michael Feldman, the medical director at the burn center said. “They go above and beyond every day.”

The burn center was established in 1947 and is a dedicated Level One Trauma Center.

