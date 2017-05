HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Divine Destiny Step Team sought to stomp out lupus at the group’s 3rd annual Lupus Awareness Step Show.

This happened at Fairfield Middle School Saturday afternoon.

The step team’s assistant coach has been living with lupus for 20 years, making the show part of her mission to find a cure.

May is Lupus Awareness Month.

