Communities rally together for the 2017 Walk to Cure Arthritis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Communities in the Richmond area rallied together Saturday for the 2017 Walk to Cure Arthritis.

That was held at VCU’s Neuroscience Orthopedic and Wellness Center.

Arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States today.

Saturday’s walk raised money to find a cure for the condition.

“We want everyone to know that arthritis is not just an old person’s disease,” Laura Boon, the Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation said. “It affects children of all ages, adults of all ages and it can be debilitating for some people. It’s unacceptable. It’s not a normal part of the aging process and we want to raise awareness so people know that.”

To find out more and to fight and walk to cure arthritis, check out the Arthritis Foundation’s website.

Donations will be accepted through August 31.

