Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU host prom for kids with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kids battling illness often miss out on a lot, especially during prom season.

Saturday the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU hosted a prom for kids undergoing treatment who would otherwise miss their special day.

Amber Ahmed Raja has battled brain cancer for three years.

Her mother told 8News that Amber has already missed two proms at her school.

“This gives them something fun to do while they are in the hospital. My daughter loves it and we always come back,” Sheila Salacar-Ahmed said.

This was the hospital’s seventh year hosting a prom for kids battling cancer.

