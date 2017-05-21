Baby Buns visits the 8News studio

(WRIC) — Baby Buns is in the house!

On Sunday morning, Dana & Arkell Graves brought their son Kaleb to the 8News studio to share his progress.

Kaleb weighed less than a pound when he was born 4 months prematurely at VCU Medical Center. He now weighs 18 pounds and is thriving.

His parents, Arkell and Dana became known nationwide after their viral pregnancy video.

Now the couple has started a Baby Buns For Life Network, Inc. to help families of premature babies.

