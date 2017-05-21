80-year-old man charged with shooting, killing neighbor in Spotyslvania County over dispute

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania County man has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting another man during a dispute over a land boundary line.

The incident happened Sunday in the 7200 block of Young Lane when deputies said that Larry Keith Johnston who is 80, shot and killed his 65-year-old neighbor.

Deputies found the neighbor lying in his driveway after succumbing to a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Johnston was taken into custody after deputies located him at his house.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and determined that the incident stemmed from an ongoing feud over the property boundary between the neighbor’s properties. The victim had a landscaping crew on scene performing lawn maintenance when the incident occurred.

