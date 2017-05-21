6 young women receive scholarships in honor of Chalmers Jackson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six young women have been given the opportunity to follow their college dreams.

The students were given scholarships in honor of Chalmers Jackson, a former deacon at Redeemed Assembly of Jesus Christ Church.

The scholarship was formed when his family wanted to have their loved one remembered in a unique way that would benefit others.

8News spoke with Bishop James Harris, the pastor at Redeemed Assembly.

“It is our desire to continue this scholarship fund and we are praying to God that each year that it will become larger and larger and that we might be able to help more of the community to reach their goals,” Harris said.

This is the second year that the scholarship has been handed out.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.