4 people ejected in multiple vehicle accident in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were ejected from a van in a multiple vehicle accident that happened Sunday afternoon in Richmond.

Richmond Police said the accident happened at the corner of Monument Avenue and Boulevard when a driver heading eastbound on Monument Avenue ran a light and crashed into the van and another vehicle which were both heading northbound on Boulevard.

The van spun around when it was hit and ejected the four passengers. The passengers’ conditions are not known at this time.

Police said that charges are pending.

One of the vehicles involved also ran into two parked cars in the area.

Richmond Police said that Boulevard and eastbound traffic on Monument in the area will be closed for the next hour for clean up.

8News reporters are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

