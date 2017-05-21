18th Century artifacts found on Virginia construction site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Officials uncovered thousands of artifacts dating back to the 18th century while preparing for a construction project in Hampton Roads.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a video posted this week that roughly 20,000 items nearly 300 years old were found during preparation for the Interstate 64/Interstate 264 interchange project.

The items include pipes, pots, buttons and bowls. Part of one broken punchbowl says: “Success to all English privateers.”

Local news media outlets report that a team from the College of William & Mary Center for Archaeological Research Center worked for months at the site.

Transportation officials tell media outlets that the items will go back to the land owner, Coastal Virginia Church.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.