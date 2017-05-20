SHOCKING VIDEO: School employee lifts Pennsylvania student by neck

(KRON/CNN) — Shocking surveillance video shows a school employee in Pennsylvania lifting a student off the ground by his neck.

That man is now facing charges.

You can see in the video the 13-year-old boy’s feet dangling as he was lifted off the ground.

The man grabbing him is identified as a behavior specialist at the school. He is now facing charges of child endangerment.

The suspect’s lawyer says the incident happened after the boy repeatedly disobeyed orders.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.