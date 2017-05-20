Petersburg juvenile medically evacuated after being shot with pellet gun

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was medically evacuated in Petersburg Saturday afternoon after being shot with a pellet gun.

Petersburg Police said that the incident happened when two juveniles were playing with a pellet gun and one was shot and injured.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Perry Street in Petersburg.

The juvenile was then moved to the 1200 block of Farmer Street where they were medically evacuated by helicopter to VCU Medical Center.

Police did not confirm the age or gender of the victim or shooter.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

