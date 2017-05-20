Petersburg gives Frank Mason III key to City on ‘Frank Mason Day’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg rolled out the red carpet and then some for college basketball star and NBA hopeful Frank Mason III.

The City Council presented Mason, a graduate of Petersburg High School and the University of Kansas, a key to the city and declared the day “Frank Leo Mason III Day.” The school board then honored Mason, and several of his past coaches and mentors spoke as well. Each told a story of a tough kid who loved to play basketball and who was clearly different than his peers.

Mason said he was happy to come back to his hometown and receive all this love but that he’s not much of an attention-seeker.

College basketball’s consensus player of the year received a number of standing ovations and could hardly take a bite of dinner without being asked to sign an autograph or pose for a picture.

The Mason fete continues Saturday with an alumni basketball game at Petersburg High School. After that, Mason will throw out the first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game.