No injuries reported in north side Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire officials are saying that no one was injured, but a house was damaged in a fire in Richmond’s north side Saturday night.

The fire began in the 3400 block of Carolina Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Officials said that fire crews arrived at the scene within five minutes and had the fire under control by 11:10 p.m.

Officials said that the residents who lived in the home had evacuated prior to the fire crew’s arrival.

As a result, no one was injured as a result of the fire.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time, nor the cause of the fire.

