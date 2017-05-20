Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting near Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Coulter Street, near Richmond’s Mosby Court.

Police said that they got a call about random gunfire taking place in that area shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Shortly thereafter a male victim showed up at VCU Medical Center with injuries that appeared to have come from being shot.

No other details are known at this time.

