Hearse stolen, body dumped in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — A body was dumped on the side of a Texas road Friday morning after a hearse it was riding in was stolen.
Brazos County Chief Deputy W. James Stewart tweeted a picture of a toppled over gurney saying the body was ditched in rural Brazos County, Texas.
KBTX Television reports the hearse was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot where the funeral home employee briefly parked the hearse.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
