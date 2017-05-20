Hearse stolen, body dumped in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — A body was dumped on the side of a Texas road Friday morning after a hearse it was riding in was stolen.

Brazos County Chief Deputy W. James Stewart tweeted a picture of a toppled over gurney saying the body was ditched in rural Brazos County, Texas.

KBTX Television reports the hearse was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot where the funeral home employee briefly parked the hearse.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

