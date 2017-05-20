Gr8 Weekend Events: Lebanese Festival, Wine, Civil War Reenactments and a Greek-themed-5k

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whitney Harris tells you what’s going on this weekend in Central Virginia.

Saturday

The St. Anthony’s Lebanese Food Festival has become one of RVA’s favorites and it continues today! Just wait until you taste the incredible flavors of their Lebanese cuisine! Plus they’ll have music and dancing. It goes from 10 AM to 10 PM today… rain or shine! It’s at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Sadler Road in Glen Allen.

Ashland Street Parties kicks off its 2017 season today with the “Kings of Swing.” The music, dancing, and fun goes from 6:30 to 11 p.m., at the plaza behind the Ashland Library on South Railroad Avenue. They’ll also have food and drinks that you can buy.

If you like wine like I do, you can check out the Doswell Wine Festival today! It’s a second annual event with music, food, shopping, and wine! It’s happening rain or shine and it’s in a field, so bring your comfortable shoes! It’s all from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Narrow Path Trail in Doswell.

Sunday

You can head over to Fort Pocahontas at Wilson’s Wharf today for their Twentieth Anniversary Civil War Reenactment. The place will come alive through Civil War living history, fort tours and battle reenactments of the May 24, 18-64 action at Wilson’s Wharf. The fort is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It’s located on Sturgeon Point Road in Charles City.

There’s another wine event today! The Second Annual Strawberry and Wine Festival! There will be live music, vendors, food and of course wine, beer and strawberries. It all takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hanover Vegetable Farm on Ashland Road in Ashland.

And speaking of wine… are you worthy to run with Dionysus the Greek God of Wine? If so, head out to the Dionysus Dash Richmond 5k run and walk through the beautiful vineyards of New Kent Winery. The event is for novice and avid runners, and wine tasters. Don’t forget to wear your toga and Greek headpieces. The race starts at 8:15 a.m. followed by wine tasting, music, and awards. The winery is on Old Church Road in New Kent.

For more events where you live including a bridal show and an event with free food… Just head over to the community calendar on wric.com.

