Feds: Virginia man shot, ran over bald eagle

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is accused of shooting a bald eagle before running over it with an all-terrain vehicle, killing it.

Media outlets report court documents say 62-year-old Smithfield resident Allen H. Thacker was charged Wednesday with one misdemeanor count of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. If convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Court documents say the incident happened March 13, but doesn’t offer other details.

Thacker’s attorney, Robert Rigney, says the charge stems from an alleged incident at Thacker’s home. He declined to comment further.

Prosecutors were seeking the forfeiture of two guns belonging to Thatcher as well as his all-terrain vehicle. According to the Center of Conservation Biology’s Virginia Eagle Nest Map, Thatcher lives close to two eagles’ nests.

This arrest appears to be unrelated to another recent incident in which a famous bald eagle named Camellia was shot and later euthanized.

