Driver crashes into light pole in Oregon, survives with non-life-threatening injuries

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a traffic light pole and being extricated from a car at an intersection in Oregon Thursday night.

The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at SW Murray and Allen Boulevard.

Beaverton police said the car caught fire and the driver needed to be extricated by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews before he was taken to the hospital.

Miraculously, he suffered only non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.

There were no other people in the car and no other injuries reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

