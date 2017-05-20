Chesterfield high school campus evacuated after smoke erupts during play

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Thomas Dale Ninth Grade Campus was evacuated Saturday night during a play when electrical issues caused smoke to erupt in the auditorium.

Chesterfield authorities said that while no flames were seen, the smoke created a haze that caused enough concern that fire officials were called to the scene and the building was evacuated.

When officials arrived they cut the power to the stage area, where the smoke appeared to be coming from stage lights.

Officials said that while the play was canceled, they don’t believe the incident will have an impact on classes Monday.

