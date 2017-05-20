Authorities: Human skeletal remains found in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Human skeletal remains were found Friday evening in York County, authorities say.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating.

The sheriff’s office says Goosley Road is closed at Leigh Road and Crawford Road. The remains were reportedly found at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The road closure could last into Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the remains are of one person and do not believe this is related the missing persons case of Keir and Chloe Johnson.

In a Facebook post Friday night, the sheriff’s office said investigators also said that they do not believe it is related to the Colonial Parkway murders case.

This is a developing story.

