Ashland Police Department needs help identifying possible witness to robbery

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department needs your help to identify a witness.

Investigators say he may have witnessed a robbery at a gas station on South Carter Road. It happened Wednesday after 9 p.m.

Police are still trying to track down the suspect in that robbery. They say he stole cash and cigarettes. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 412-0600 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.