8News at the Box Office: Prequel & a sequel top list of new movies this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Prequel and a sequel top the list of new movies hitting theaters this weekend.

Thirty-Eight years after the original film in the series, “Alien Covenant” is crawling into theaters this weekend. This entry in the Alien series is the sixth film overall, but being a prequel, it happens before the Sigourney Weaver films. It finds a crew of humans and robots colonizing a planet that seems like paradise. That won’t last for long as things start to go bump in the night. Starring Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo and Danny McBride, the film is rated R.

“The Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series is getting a reboot. “The Long Haul”, the fourth movie in the series stars an all new cast. Greg has dreams of making it big at a video game convention while on his way to his Grandmother’s 90th birthday. Trouble ensues. The film stars Alicia Silverstone as the mom this time around. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The long haul” is rated PG.

“Everything, Everything” is the story of a teenage girl who has been sidelined by life. She has an immunodeficiency disorder that keeps her from leaving home. When a boy moves in next door and befriends her, her future looks a lot more bright. Based on the best-selling young adult novel, the film stars Amandla

Stenberg and Nick Robinson. It’s rated PG-13.

“The Lovers” stars Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as a long-married couple trapped in a loveless relationship. They’re both cheating on the other until life throws them a spark that reignites their passion for each other. “The Lovers” is rated R.

