Woman hospitalized after being attacked in Shockoe Bottom alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was hospitalized after being “struck with an object” by a man in an alley Friday morning in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom.

The woman suffered-non-life threatening injuries, but left the scene in an ambulance.

The incident happened between 16th Street and Broad Street, near the site of the former Lumpkin’s Slave Jail.

Police said that an officer who was in a nearby parking lot was able to capture the suspect.

Police believe that this was an isolated incident. The man who hit the woman is currently in custody and charges are pending.

Richmond and VCU Police have increased patrols in the area.

