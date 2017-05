LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Louisa County.

A VSP spokesperson said the crash occurred at around 3:30 in the 600 block of Apple Grove Road.

Troopers are on scene investigating and have not released any additional details.

