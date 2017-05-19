VSP: 55-year-old woman killed in ATV wreck in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed in an ATV crash in Louisa County Friday afternoon.

A VSP spokesperson said the crash occurred at around 3:30 in the 600 block of Apple Grove Road, roughly a half mile south of Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road).

Officials say a 2006 Kubota RTV 900 was traveling down a private driveway when it made a left turn onto Route 657 and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver, who has been identified as 55-year-old Kimberly White of Mineral, died at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

