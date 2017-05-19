Virginia sheriff’s office to remove Bible verse from cars

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s department is removing Bible verse decals that have adorned the backs of its patrol cars since March.

The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rwqOdg ) Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin’s announcement Thursday that the decals would come off came after county officials began asking questions and amid criticism from the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The decals said “Blessed are the peacemakers… Matthew 5:9.”

Capt. Brian Wright, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says they were donated by a company that designs graphics for the office.

The ACLU of Virginia and the Freedom From Religion Foundation raised concerns that the decals could be seen as promoting one religion over another.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.