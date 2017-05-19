Richmond woman killed after falling from Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman was killed after she fell from an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina on Friday.

According to police, 83-year-old Nancy Ann Martin fell to her death from the East Fork Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near milepost 418. Her body was recovered shortly after 1 p.m.

In a release, Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Mark Woods and said he and park staff ‘express their sincere sympathy to the family of Ms. Martin.’

The incident remains under investigation.

Park officials remind visitors that hiking and climbing in the park can be dangerous and should not be underestimated. Good planning and proper equipment are essential for a safe and successful trip.

