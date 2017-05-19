Report: RIR to host NASCAR Cup playoff race in 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond International Raceway (RIR) is set to host one of NASCAR’s 10 playoff races in 2018, according to a report from Motorsports.com.

RIR has traditionally hosted the 26th race since the playoff format debuted in 2004.

NASCAR issued the following statement to Motorsport.com: “NASCAR and our industry partners are working very closely to finalize a 2018 schedule that will deliver great racing to our fans. We look forward to sharing it soon.”

The website says the proposed changes should address complaints from fans of the cup being monotony since its inception in 2004.

RIR officials have no comment on the report.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.