Report: Richmond offers jobs, affordable housing options for recent grads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Prepare for pomp and circumstance, and an influx of recent grads on the job hunt.

Real estate site Trulia recently paired with job search site Indeed to find cities with job opportunities and affordable housing options for graduates.

In Richmond, the data says about 16 percent of job openings are for recent grads, having 19 percent of affordable housing listings compared to the entire market.

But just north in Washington, D.C., 23 percent of job openings are for new grads but only four percent of affordable housing listings are available.

“It’s very important for students to think about their career plan, as I say, ‘early and often,’” said Director of VCU Career Services, Heidi McCormick.

McCormick says since the economy is on an upswing, the job outlook is fairly good for their students who graduated on Saturday.

“Among the employers that hire recent graduates, they’re seeing a five percent increase in those hires,” said McCormick.

Asti Jackson graduated with her Ph.D. from VCU over the weekend.

She says instead of going straight into the workforce, she’s continuing her education to open more doors for career opportunities down the road.

“I did decide to do an academic Post-Doc which can also lead me to industry or maybe a government job, things like that,” said Jackson.

About 83 percent of VCU grads will choose to stay in Virginia.

Jackson has friends staying local for their resume — and the paycheck.

“They stayed in Richmond because they got a job in Richmond,” said Jackson.

“So they’re positive about it and the job is allowing them to afford their housing here. So those who stay, stay for a job.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.