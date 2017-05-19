Police investigating after woman shot in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night. Police say the shooting took place in Mosby Court.

Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. Officers did not find a victim when they arrived, but learned that an adult female had just arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have no suspect information to release at this time.

