Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home on Friday morning.

Chesterfield County Police say that at about 6:30 a.m., they responded to check the welfare of two residents at a home in the 14900 block of Spruce Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man and woman both suffering from apartment gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification.

Police say that at this point, they are not looking for any suspects in relation to this incident.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

