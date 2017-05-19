Police ID couple found shot to death in Chesterfield County home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead in a home on Friday morning.

Chesterfield County Police say that at about 6:30 a.m., they responded to check the welfare of two residents at a home in the 14900 block of Spruce Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Charlene Leslie Alderman and Ewell Thomas Alderman Jr., both 51, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point in the investigation, police believe E. Alderman Jr. shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.