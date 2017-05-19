Police: Assault suspect attacked 2 people in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted two people in downtown Richmond Friday morning.

Shortly before 7:40 a.m., the first victim was walking in a Shockoe Bottom alley between 16th and Broad Streets near the former Lumpkin’s Jail site when the suspect approached her from behind and, for reasons unknown, struck her in the head with a long metal bar. The suspect attempted to hit another victim who was able to deflect the strike.

The female victim who was struck was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

An officer who was on patrol in the area observed the incident from a nearby parking lot and made contact with the suspect, who has been identified as 48-year-old Charles E. Inge. While talking to him, another victim approached the officer and said the offender struck him as well. Police said another citizen was able to corroborate the report.

Inge was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

