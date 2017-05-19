Petersburg school board approves learning center at Peabody Middle School

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg School Board has approved a request to use Peabody Middle School as a learning center beginning this summer.

The Petersburg Education Foundation originally requested to start the learning center.

The Peabody Academy Learning and Development Center is set to open June 14.

The center hopes to give Petersburg students from kindergarten through 12th grade more options for summer activities as well as opportunities for academic enrichment.

The programs will be free to Petersburg students.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.