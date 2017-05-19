Petersburg residents upset over abandoned property

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — People in Petersburg are upset over an unsightly property located in the 800 block of West Washington Street. Residents said it seems complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears.

“The property is not up to par or up to date. I feel like the building inspection is not doing their job,” said Robert Johnson.

A source close to the City’s Code of Compliance Office said compliance staff are trying to keep up with complaints, but the department is short staffed.

“Too many properties are abandoned,” Robert Johnson said. “It looks like someone just abandoned Petersburg.”

An 8News investigation discovered that the property is owned by Circle B LLC. Calls made by reporters to the company went unanswered.

The City said a violation notice will be placed at this specific location on Monday. The property owners are then given 48 hours to clean up the property or the city may place a lien on the property.

To report issues with a property in your neighborhood call the Petersburg Code of Compliance Office at (804) 733-2410 or make a complaint in person at 106 W. Tabb St. Petersburg, VA 23803.

