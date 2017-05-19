Mayor Stoney says he won’t veto recently-approved city budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Friday that he will not veto the recently approved city budget.

During a press conference, Stoney called city council’s approved amendment to limit the mayor’s budgeting power a ‘bad piece of legislation,’ but said he is willing to give city council a chance.

“Do we work together or do we work apart?” Stoney said. Jonathan Costen will have a full report on 8News at 5 and 6.

I am going to give Council a chance to make it work. No veto. Time to work together and move forward. #1RVAhttps://t.co/9APHXj4LUm — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) May 19, 2017

Earlier this week, Mayor Stoney did not mince his words when he told 8News what he thought about the Richmond City Council vote Monday night to take away some of his budgeting power.

In addition to approving the budget during their meeting on Monday, council members also adopted an amendment that requires that all money transfers to be approved and voted on by council members, who said this is to ensure that money is being spent on what taxpayers want.

In a statement released soon after the meeting, Mayor Stoney said, ‘tonight’s vote takes micromanaging to a new level.’

“The only city, only locality in all the Commonwealth that would have such budgeting practice,” Stoney said of the City of Richmond. “I mean, I wish the City Council would point me to a model, but they’ve been unable to do that.

“Point to a model where this has been successful. This whole plan was never vetted publicly or by the help of the administration, so I think this is bad policy and it may lead to bad government.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.