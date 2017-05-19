Local wildlife management company offers snake ID hotline

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield company is trying to save the snakes where you live.

The Virginia Wildlife Management and Control Company launched three weeks ago. If you see a snake, you can send them a photo and they promise to identify it immediately. This is in effort to save the snakes that aren’t venomous.

The company says snakes kill people out of fear, even though they’re important to the ecosystem.

The company says they are getting more than 100 photos every day; their hotline is (804) 617-7086.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.