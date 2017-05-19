Idaho bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Virginia

WARDELL, Va. (AP) — A bicyclist from Idaho was struck and killed by a truck that fled the scene in southwest Virginia Thursday.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that 54-year-old David Earl Christensen of Burley, Idaho, was cycling early Thursday when he was struck from behind.

The incident happened along Route 19 in Tazewell County around 6 a.m. as Christensen was on his way to Charlottesville where he had plans to meet up with his wife.

Police say the striking vehicle drove away without stopping. Christensen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are looking for a Ford F250 or larger truck, manufactured between 2011 and 2016. It likely has damage to the front, passenger side of the vehicle and possible damage to other areas.

If you have seen a vehicle matching this description, or know anything about the crash, please call police.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.