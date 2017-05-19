Henrico PD seeking help identifying bank robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County need the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the First Citizens Bank located in the 10000 block of Patterson Avenue in the county’s west end.

Police say the suspect, described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 black male with an average build, passed the clerk a note demanding money. He indicated that he was armed but never displayed a weapon.

The suspect fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.