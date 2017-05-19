Former FBI Director Comey to testify in open session before Senate committee

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2016, file photo, FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey is facing a complicated path under a Donald Trump administration. Does he try to serve out the remaining seven years of his term under a president who has questioned the FBI's integrity? Or does he stay on as a safeguard against executive power? (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, announced Friday that Comey will testify in an open setting before the committee. The date of the hearing has not yet been set.

Burr says the committee wants to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia interfered in last year’s election. He says he hopes Comey’s testimony will answer some of the questions that have arisen since Comey was suddenly dismissed last week by President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.