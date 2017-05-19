Cosby H.S. teacher surprised with ‘Super Teacher’ award

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cosby High School history teacher Anne Canipe has been teaching for the past 40 years. Canipe was in the auditorium with students on Friday for what they thought was an assembly about getting a college degree while in high school, but the agenda suddenly veered off track.

Mrs. Canipe started to put two and two together, tearing up before the Virginia lottery made the big announcement.

“2017 Virginia lottery Super Teacher, Mrs. Anne Canipe!”

“I am just humbled by this honor. I was extremely overwhelmed by it because I enjoy being a teacher and it’s always a perk when there’s a little recognition here and there,” Canipe said.

Canipe is one of eight teachers in the state to win the award. Her nomination was one of a thousand submitted to the lottery.

The person who nominated her was Colonel Beth Prekker, who had her as a teacher and whose daughters also had her. Mrs. Canipe helped Colonel Prekker surprise her daughters earlier this year after returning from her deployment in Iraq. This time, it was Mrs. Canipe’s turn to be surprised.

“I owe her one now,” Canipe said.

The award comes with a $2,000 check for her classroom, which she plans on using for supplies, and a $2,000 check for her.

“I can spend that, too, because I’m a woman,” she said. “My husband can tell you that.”

Perhaps what was even more valuable was getting the award in front of her students.

“I would not be the teacher that I am if it weren’t for students like you,” said Canipe as she accepted the award.

And even during her moment of recognition, she hoped her students would take away a lesson.

“Proud that they could share the moment and understand that if they work hard they can reap rewards,” said Canipe.

As for what’s kept her going for the past 40 years, Canipe says it’s her love of teaching.

“You stress what you love to do and you do what you want to do but it’s important that you have that passion.”

