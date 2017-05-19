Adopt a Furry Friend: Boots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Boots.

This 9-year-old orange and white tabby was surrendered the Stafford County Animal Control and was then transferred to the Richmond SPCA.

The affectionate and outgoing cat lived with one family for his entire life. His previous family had a dog, too.

Boots received a full senior workup at the Richmond SPCA and they determined everything is in normal limits of a good senior cat.

He is also neutered and his front paws are declawed.

Visit Boots at the Richmond SPCA located at at 2519 Hermitage Road.

