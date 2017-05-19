8News Daytrippers: Take a trip back in time at the Goochland Drive-In Theater

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Just off the Hadensville exit on I-64 in Goochland County is a doorway to the past.

The 8-year-old Goochland Drive-In Theater has become a major destination for families across the region looking to take a trip back in time and enjoy a night under the stars.

Owner John Heidel says he wanted his kids to know what it was like growing up going to a drive-in theater.

“I guess you would equate it to a picnic or tailgating,” Heidel said.

There are cornhole boards, a volleyball court, and playground for the kids. They’re open until dusk when the screen flickers to life.

A Goochland Drive-In regular James Carrigan says it’s a great place to come with his family.

“The boys go playing on the playground and enjoy playing with the other kids,” Carrigan said. “We have a hammock here. Lay back, relax and watch the show — just enjoy being outdoors.”

Morgan also found Rob Champine and his family settling in for the show. They have their own VIP seating arrangements including an old memory foam mattress topper.

“Get the kids comfortable in the back of the vehicle, parents chill out right outside. If they pass out, we are good to go,” he said.

Whether you’re watching from the back of a truck or from the comfort of your camping chair, the view is always good.

The full-service throwback snack bar is friendly to the family wallet, too. Nothing is more than $4.

Movie goers are always treated to vintage ads to create just the right sense of nostalgia ahead of the first run films unspooling onto the biggest screen in Central Virginia.

“What people really like is the double feature,” Heidel said. “You can see two movies for less than the price of one elsewhere.”

It’s modern but vintage at the very same time.

“That’s what resonates with people; making memories,” Heidel adds. “It’s an event. It’s not just going to the movies.”

