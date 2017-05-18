What to consider when choosing a daycare center

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The death of a four-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself while at a daycare in Orange County is causing parents to raise questions about what they can do to ensure their child is safe.

Virginia is one of the lowest ranked states in the country when it comes to child care.

Experts say parents have to ask tough questions and do their research before trusting a daycare center with their children.

Much important information is available online at the Department of Social Services website, including information about inspections, complaints, and violations. However, only daycares licensed and registered with the state are available online.

8News spoke with Brenna Wade from Child Care Aware of Virginia about how to pick a child care center.

“If centers or family day homes say you’re not allowed to come pick your child up during certain hours of the day, that’s even a big red flag,” Wade said. “Parents should be able to pick their kids up whenever they like.”

Wade also said parents should consider the size of the daycare and the number of employees at the facility available to give attention to their child.

