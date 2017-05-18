RPS seeking community input for superintendent search

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City School Board is asking for help in its search for a new superintendent.

They are hosting several meetings over the next couple weeks, and parents told 8News they were glad they get to be a part of the process.

Thursday night, people had a lot to say about what they wanted to see in Richmond’s new superintendent.

The overall theme was that they wanted someone who is going to be “bold.”

“I know it’s not going to be an easy job but at the end of the day if you put somebody in place that is willing to get the job done I’m sure they will,” said parent David Jones Sr.

Jones has two kids in Richmond Public Schools and used to volunteer as a coach. For him, the school system is a team, in search of new head coach.

“We truly need a head coach that’s bold and when I say bold (I mean) bold that’s going to look at the team, look at its coaching staff and say we are a losing program but we are going to change today,” said Jones.

School board member Jonathan Young said the input from these meetings has re-affirmed his hope for the next superintendent.

“We need someone who is willing to try new, unorthodox, unconventional approaches, who is willing to pilot different initiatives in different schools,” Young said.

For Jones, he said the decision on who is going to be the next school superintendent is the most important decision facing the city of Richmond.

“They truly impact not just my life but the kids around me, the families around me,” Jones said. “The superintendent has more power than they truly know. They can revamp this city with our kids.”

Jones also told 8News he’s hoping to see the superintendent address the aging school buildings and make a plan for the next new facility to be built.

The next community meeting will be May 23rd at 6:30 p.m. at John Marshall High School.

