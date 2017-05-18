Positively Richmond: Couple asks friends to donate to charity in lieu of wedding gifts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond couple is doing big things on their wedding day.

Valeria and Mark asked friends to make donations to help out ASK, a local organization that supports children with cancer and their families.

Their wedding table was decorated with pictures of kids who have been helped by the organization to help remind everyone how important it is to support the organization.

For more information about ASK, and to get involved check their website here.

